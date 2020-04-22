  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs hold meeting through videoconference

    22.04.2020 [10:44]

    Baku, April 22, AZERTAC 

    On 21 April, a videoconference was held between the Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers with participation of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

    The consultations between the sides lasted more than one hour and a half.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on the region and recent developments here.

    The sides considered next steps in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process in line with the joint statement adopted in Geneva on 30 January, 2020.

    It was noted that, because of the extraordinary situation resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak, the implementation of previously agreed humanitarian measures, as well as the Ministerial meetings and the visits of the co-chairs to the region have been postponed. Nevertheless, it was underlined that the necessary work to prepare these activities continues.

    The importance of observing the ceasefire strictly and refraining from provocative actions in the current environment was emphasized at the videoconference.

    The position of Azerbaijan on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains unchanged. It is based on the norms and principles of international law, as enshrined in the UN Charter and OSCE Helsinki Final Act and the implementation of the related UN Security Council resolutions.

    The sides agreed to remain in contact and continue negotiations as soon as possible.

    Azerbaijan is insisting that substantive talks must be intensified as there is no way to move out from the situation which region is facing now. The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are considering the opportunities to move forward the peace process without military consequences.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs hold meeting through videoconference
