Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to meet in Milan

Baku, December 3, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov and acting Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who are attending the 25th session of the OSCE Ministerial Council, will meet with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) on December 5 in Milan. Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk will also attend the meeting.

They will discuss the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.