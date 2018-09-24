Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to meet in New York

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov and his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who are attending the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly will meet with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) on September 26 in New York. The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk will also attend the meeting.

The meeting will focus on the negotiation process regarding the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.