Azerbaijani Army conducts night combat firing
21.09.2018 [18:47]
Baku, September 21, AZERTAC
According to the plan of large-scale exercises, combat firing was conducted at various training ranges at night and in conditions of reduced visibility, according to Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry.
The troops involved in the exercises have fulfilled their assigned tasks, destroying all the targets of the imaginary enemy using modern weapons and military equipment.
