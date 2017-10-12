Azerbaijani, Belarus parliaments sign joint statement

Minsk, October 12, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani and Belarus parliaments have signed a joint statement on results of the official visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to Minsk.

The document was signed by speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Ogtay Asadov, chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich and chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarusian Parliament Vladimir Andreychenko.

The statement points out the Azerbaijani and Belarus parliaments' contributions to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries in economic, trade, cultural, scientific and educational areas.

Azerbaijani MPs and the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belarus Latif Gandilov attended the signing ceremony.

Emil Huseynli

Special Correspondent