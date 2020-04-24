Azerbaijani, Croatian FMs have phone conversation

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

On 24 April, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov had a phone conversation with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Gordan Grlić Radman on the initiative of the latter.

Exchanging views on prospects for bilateral cooperation opportunities, the ministers hailed the existing political relations, including the exchange of high-level bilateral visits. The importance of expanding economic and trade cooperation was emphasized during the conversation.

The sides also exchanged views over the Azerbaijan - European Union relations, participation in the Eastern Partnership, as well as cooperation within the other international organizations.

Touching upon the current global situation, the FMs exchanged views on the measures taken by both countries and mutual support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov invited his Croatian counterpart to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan and Minister Gordan Grlić Radman accepted this invitation with pleasure. The date of the visit will be determined through the diplomatic channels after the global health crisis is over.