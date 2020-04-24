  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani, Croatian FMs have phone conversation

    24.04.2020 [22:59]

    Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

    On 24 April, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov had a phone conversation with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Gordan Grlić Radman on the initiative of the latter.

    Exchanging views on prospects for bilateral cooperation opportunities, the ministers hailed the existing political relations, including the exchange of high-level bilateral visits. The importance of expanding economic and trade cooperation was emphasized during the conversation.

    The sides also exchanged views over the Azerbaijan - European Union relations, participation in the Eastern Partnership, as well as cooperation within the other international organizations.

    Touching upon the current global situation, the FMs exchanged views on the measures taken by both countries and mutual support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Minister Elmar Mammadyarov invited his Croatian counterpart to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan and Minister Gordan Grlić Radman accepted this invitation with pleasure. The date of the visit will be determined through the diplomatic channels after the global health crisis is over.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani, Croatian FMs have phone conversation
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    24.04.2020 [19:33]
    Azerbaijani, Ukrainian FMs discuss bilateral cooperation over phone
    24.04.2020 [17:25]
    Task Force makes decision to ease some of restrictions as of 27 April
    24.04.2020 [12:49]
    Azerbaijani Parliament holds plenary session
    24.04.2020 [11:24]
    FM Mammadyarov invites Moldovan counterpart to pay official visit to Azerbaijan
    Azerbaijani, Croatian FMs have phone conversation