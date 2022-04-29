Azerbaijani Defense Minister met with NATO Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with a delegation led by NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov highlighted the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, as well as the work done in the liberated territories and the current situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

The Minister of Defense spoke about the positive results achieved in the field of cooperation with NATO, noting the importance of further developing relations.

NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative Colomina hailed the close cooperation of the Azerbaijan Army with the Turkish Armed Forces. He stressed that this cooperation will also make a significant contribution to Azerbaijan-NATO relations.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of bilateral relations, the military-political situation in the region, as well as other issues of mutual interest.