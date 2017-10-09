Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Victory Monument in Minsk

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov has today visited the Victory Monument in Minsk. The Azerbaijani delegation laid a wreath and flowers at the monument.

