    Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Victory Monument in Minsk

    09.10.2017 [17:19]

    Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

    A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov has today visited the Victory Monument in Minsk.

    The Azerbaijani delegation laid a wreath and flowers at the monument.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Victory Monument in Minsk
