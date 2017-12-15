Azerbaijani Deputy FM: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict hinders realization of regional projects among Black Sea States

Kiev, December 15, AZERTAC

“Armenia’s occupation policy hampers the implementation of regional projects among the Black Sea region countries,” said Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadquliyev as he addressed the 37th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) held in Kiev, Ukraine.

The Deputy FM noted that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict undermines effective cooperation among the BSEC member states.

"The ongoing illegal commercial activities in the occupied Azerbaijani territories are unacceptable and Armenia must act in compliance with the norms and principles of international law. Official Yerevan, during its presidency of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) must act in line with international laws and regulations, rather than its personal interests and must quit its policy of occupation,” he added.

Armenia has taken over presidency of BSEC from Ukraine.

Emil Huseynli

Special Correspondent

Kiev