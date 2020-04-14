  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani Embassy and diaspora in Moldova launch aid campaign amid coronavirus outbreak

    14.04.2020 [19:29]

    Chisinau, April 14, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan's Embassy and the Congress of Azerbaijanis in Moldova have set up an emergency committee to launch a new campaign to help those in need amid pandemic of COVID-19, the Embassy told AZERTAC.

    The committee, which includes embassy staff and active members of the Congress of Azerbaijanis in Moldova, appointed active member of the Azerbaijani diaspora in the country Maarif Rahimov as its chairman. It has already sent 20,000 lei worth of aid to the Medical Clinic of Chisinau City Hall. The committee also sends food, necessary medicines and supplies to those in need, including Azerbaijanis living in Moldova.

    The country's Tribuna.md news agency published an article highlighting the activity of the emergency committee.

    Emil Huseynli

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani Embassy and diaspora in Moldova launch aid campaign amid coronavirus outbreak
