Azerbaijani FC Sabah sign Malian striker

Baku, August 3, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s football club Sabah have completed the signing of Malian forward Ulysse Diallo from Hungarian MTK Budapest. The 26-year-old footballer put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

