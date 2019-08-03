    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani FC Sabah sign Malian striker

    03.08.2019 [17:32]

    Baku, August 3, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s football club Sabah have completed the signing of Malian forward Ulysse Diallo from Hungarian MTK Budapest.

    The 26-year-old footballer put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani FC Sabah sign Malian striker
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    03.08.2019 [11:12]
    Azerbaijan to face Bahrain in friendly
    02.08.2019 [09:25]
    Neftchi Baku reach UEFA Europa League 3rd qualifying round
    01.08.2019 [00:18]
    Qarabag pass through Dundalk into UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round
    31.07.2019 [18:39]
    Azerbaijan’s Soltanova into semifinal of World Cadet Wrestling Championships
    Azerbaijani FC Sabah sign Malian striker