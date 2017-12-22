Azerbaijani FC Zira to face Polish and Russian clubs in friendlies

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s football club Zira will take on Polish Cracovia Krakow and Russian FK Avangard Kursk in friendlies. The games will be played as part of the Azerbaijani club`s training camp in Antalya.

