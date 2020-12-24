Azerbaijani FM, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement hold phone talk

Baku, December 24, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a phone conversation with European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, including in the field of energy, following the meetings held by Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during his visit to Brussels last week to attend the Azerbaijan-EU Cooperation Council.

The sides also exchanged views on other regional issues of mutual interest.