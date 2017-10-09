    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani FM: GUAM is important platform for cooperation among member states

    09.10.2017 [14:24]

    Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

    “GUAM has become an important platform for cooperation among member states. The organization plays a significant role in combining efforts to resolve conflicts facing member states,” said Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov during the GUAM Foreign Minister’s meeting in Tbilisi.

    Minister Mammadyarov mentioned that member states should first of all strengthen their independence and eliminate the fact of occupation they face today.

    He also noted that four GUAM member states currently suffer from similar problems. “For this end, the cooperation among the member states should be further strengthened, which will lead to the development of member countries and the welfare of the population,” he said.

    “There are relevant statements by Azerbaijan regarding the violation of the territorial integrity of GUAM member states. We recognize the boundaries of countries within the territorial integrity in accordance with international law and we will continue our efforts in this direction, " Mammadyarov said.

    Khatai Azizov

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani FM: GUAM is important platform for cooperation among member states
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    09.10.2017 [15:50]
    Belarus President, Azerbaijani Minister discuss prospects of military and technical cooperation
    09.10.2017 [12:18]
    Participants of regional conference on tackling cybercrime pay respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs
    08.10.2017 [15:20]
    Mikheil Janelidze: Azerbaijan has an important role in GUAM
    08.10.2017 [14:14]
    NewsBlaze: Azerbaijan-Armenia: A Baseless, Senseless Conflict
    Azerbaijani FM: GUAM is important platform for cooperation among member states