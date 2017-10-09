Azerbaijani FM: GUAM is important platform for cooperation among member states

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

“GUAM has become an important platform for cooperation among member states. The organization plays a significant role in combining efforts to resolve conflicts facing member states,” said Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov during the GUAM Foreign Minister’s meeting in Tbilisi.

Minister Mammadyarov mentioned that member states should first of all strengthen their independence and eliminate the fact of occupation they face today.

He also noted that four GUAM member states currently suffer from similar problems. “For this end, the cooperation among the member states should be further strengthened, which will lead to the development of member countries and the welfare of the population,” he said.

“There are relevant statements by Azerbaijan regarding the violation of the territorial integrity of GUAM member states. We recognize the boundaries of countries within the territorial integrity in accordance with international law and we will continue our efforts in this direction, " Mammadyarov said.

Khatai Azizov

Special Correspondent