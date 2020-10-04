Azerbaijani FM, OSCE Minsk Group co-chair of France hold phone talk

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

On October 4, on the initiative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, the telephone conversation took place between Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and OSCE Minsk Group co-chair of France Stephane Visconti.

FM Bayramov informed the French co-chair on the increased tensions in the region, especially Armenia’s deliberate shelling the Azerbaijani civilians and civilian objects. The minister underlined that targeting the Azerbaijani cities located far from the line of contact, including Azerbaijan`s second largest city Ganja from the territory of Armenia, resulted in casualties among the civilian population and destruction of infrastructure. The French co-chair was informed that till now 24 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 111 injured as a result of shelling by Armenia. It was brought to the attention of Stephane Visconti that by conducting these military provocations Armenia pursues the goal to terrorize and spread panic among the civilians. The FM stressed that it once again demonstrates the terror tactics of the political-military leadership of Armenia.

Stephane Visconti expressed serious concern over the increased tension in the region and emphasized the importance of respecting the ceasefire.

FM Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the withdrawal of all Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the related resolution of the UN Security Council is necessary for ensuring peace in the region.