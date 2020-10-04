  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani FM, OSCE Minsk Group co-chair of Russia hold phone conversation

    04.10.2020 [20:14]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    On October 4, on the initiative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, a telephone conversation took place between Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and OSCE Minsk Group co-chair of Russia Igor Popov.

    Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the Russian co-chair on the latest tensions in the region, especially Armenia’s deliberate shelling the Azerbaijani civilians and civilian objects. Casualties among the civilian population and destruction of civilian infrastructures as a result of the purposeful targeting by armed forces of Armenia the Azerbaijani cities located far from the line of contact, including Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, was brought to the attention of Igor Popov. It was underlined that by conducting these military provocations Armenia pursues the goal to terrorize and spread panic among the civilians. The FM stressed that it once again demonstrates the terror tactics of the political-military leadership of Armenia.

    Igor Popov expressed his serious concern over the increased tensions in the region and emphasized the importance of respecting the ceasefire.

    FM Bayramov emphasized that the withdrawal of all Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the related resolution of the UN Security Council is necessary for ensuring peace in the region.

