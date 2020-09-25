Azerbaijani FM: Policy of aggression must be stopped to achieve sustainable development and progress in the region

Tbilisi, September 25, AZERTAC

“In order to achieve sustainable development and progress in the region, the policy of aggression must be stopped and IDPs must return to their homes,” Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has told a briefing following his meeting with Georgian FM David Zalkaliani.

Speaking about Armenia's destructive activities, Bayramov said that open conflicts threaten the sustainable development and stability of the region.

FM Bayramov also noted that Georgia was one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan. He highlighted the importance of large-scale projects implemented in the region.

He also hailed high-level strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.