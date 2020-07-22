Azerbaijani FM, Turkic Council Secretary General hold phone talk

Baku, July 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Baghdad Amreyev.

Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev congratulated Jeyhun Bayramov on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and wished him success in his future endeavors. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked Secretary General for his sincere congratulations.

The sides hailed the current level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Turkic Council and exchanged views on prospects of this cooperation.

Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev praised the active role of Azerbaijan within the Turkic Council and its contribution to the activity of the organization and expressed confidence that cooperation with Azerbaijan will be further developed.

FM Bayramov informed the Secretary General about the military provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border and the ongoing tense situation in the region. He thanked the Secretary General for the just statement based on the norms and principles of international law, made on behalf of the Turkic Council on the recent military provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces and the tension on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.