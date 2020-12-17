  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani FM, UK Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas hold phone talk

    17.12.2020 [12:21]

    Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a phone conversation with UK Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas Wendy Morton.

    The ministers exchanged views on the current situation in the region and the implementation of the trilateral statement dated November 10, 2020.

    The sides also discussed issues of climate change and the reduction of emissions of greenhouse gases, support for initiatives within the UN in this regard, as well as cooperation in the energy sector and other issues of mutual interest.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani FM, UK Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas hold phone talk
