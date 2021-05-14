  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani FM, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs speak over phone

    14.05.2021 [21:44]

    Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker.

    They exchanged views on the current situation in the region and tensions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

    The importance of resolving such tensions through diplomatic means and negotiations was stressed.

    Minister Bayramov affirmed Azerbaijan`s committement to resolving tensions in the region. He said the leadership of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan visited the region within several hours after the tension happened on the border to resolve it and negotiations were held with the other side.

