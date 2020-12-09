  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani FM embarks on Iran visit

    09.12.2020 [11:33]

    Baku, December 9, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has today arrived in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

    As part of the visit, FM Bayramov will meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other officials.

    During the meetings, the sides will discuss prospects for the development of mutual relations and security issues in the region.

