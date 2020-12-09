Azerbaijani FM embarks on Iran visit
AzerTAg.az
09.12.2020 [11:33]
Baku, December 9, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has today arrived in the Islamic Republic of Iran.
As part of the visit, FM Bayramov will meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other officials.
During the meetings, the sides will discuss prospects for the development of mutual relations and security issues in the region.
