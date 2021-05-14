Azerbaijani FM has phone talk with Secretary-General of European External Action Service
AzerTAg.az
14.05.2021 [22:25]
Baku, May 14, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Stefano Sannino.
They exchanged views on the tension on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.
Minister Bayramov highlighted the current regional situation and stressed Azerbaijan's commitment to resolving tension in the region.
They stressed the importance of resolving such tensions through political and diplomatic means.
