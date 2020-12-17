  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani FM heads to Brussels

    17.12.2020 [12:03]

    Baku, December 17, AZERTAC 

    An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has left for Brussels, Belgium to attend the 17th meeting of the Azerbaijan-EU Cooperation Council.

    During the visit, FM Bayramov will hold bilateral meetings with officials of the European Union, as well as the Kingdom of Belgium.

