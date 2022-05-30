  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani FM heads to Bulgaria for official visit

    30.05.2022 [19:23]

    Baku, May 30, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has today left for the Republic of Bulgaria for an official visit.

    As part of the visit, it is planned to hold a strategic dialogue meeting between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Bulgaria with the participation of the foreign ministers, as well as bilateral meetings with Bulgarian officials.

     

