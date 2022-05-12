Baku, May 12, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for Dushanbe to attend a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). As part of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will also hold a number of meetings.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani FM heads to Dushanbe

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter