    Azerbaijani FM heads to Dushanbe

    12.05.2022 [12:03]

    Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for Dushanbe to attend a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

    As part of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will also hold a number of meetings.

