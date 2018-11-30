    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani FM heads to Mexico for working visit

    30.11.2018 [12:22]

    Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has embarked on a working visit to the United States of Mexico.

    As part of the visit, FM Mammadyarov will attend the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Mexico and hold several bilateral meetings.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani FM heads to Mexico for working visit
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    01.12.2018 [16:11]
    Azerbaijan’s multiculturalism policy highlighted at UN Forum
    01.12.2018 [12:45]
    New infrastructure created in Gazanchi village, Julfa
    30.11.2018 [12:42]
    Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis approves state budget for 2019
    29.11.2018 [21:46]
    9th Bosphorus Summit ends in Istanbul
    Azerbaijani FM heads to Mexico for working visit