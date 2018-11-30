Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has embarked on a working visit to the United States of Mexico. As part of the visit, FM Mammadyarov will attend the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Mexico and hold several bilateral meetings.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani FM heads to Mexico for working visit

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter