Azerbaijani FM heads to Pakistan

Baku, December 18, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has left for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to attend the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. During the visit, FM Bayramov will also hold bilateral meetings.

