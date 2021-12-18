  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani FM heads to Pakistan

    18.12.2021 [15:32]

    Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has left for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to attend the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

    During the visit, FM Bayramov will also hold bilateral meetings.

