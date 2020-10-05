Azerbaijani FM highlights Armenian`s provocation in phone talk with EU High Representative

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has held a phone talk with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, during which he highlighted Armenia`s latest military provocation against his country.

He drew the EU High Representative`s attention to the deliberate targeting of the civilian population and infrastructure by the armed forces of Armenia, including the rocket shelling of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, from the territory of Armenia. The FM noted that 24 Azerbaijani civilians had been killed and 111 injured so far as a result of the shelling by Armenia. Bayramov underlined that the Armenian leadership bore the full responsibility for the escalation of tensions.

Borrell said the increase of tensions in the region caused serious concern.