    Azerbaijani FM informs OSCE officials about Armenia’s another provocation

    13.07.2020 [16:33]

    Baku, July 13, AZERTAC

    Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov has had telephone talks with the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from Russian Federation Igor Popov and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

    FM Mammadyarov informed them on the current situation in the region after the recent attempt by the armed forces of Armenia to attack the Azerbaijani positions at the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border was prevented by retaliatory measures. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his serious discontent and named this new provocation of Armenia as an act of aggression. The Azerbaijani FM said that this purposeful provocation by Armenia aims to involve the third states to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and divert the attention of the Armenian society from domestic problems.

