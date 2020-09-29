  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani FM informs Ukrainian counterpart of Armenia’s latest military provocations

    29.09.2020 [08:57]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, during which he highlighted Armenia`s latest military provocation against his country.

    FM Bayramov said the new act of aggression by the armed forces of Armenia had been met with counter-offensive measures by the armed forces of Azerbaijan within the right to self-defense and protect the civilian population.

    He said Armenia deliberately and indiscriminately targeted Azerbaijani civilians and civilian facilities. Bayramov noted that Armenia again violated international humanitarian law by opening artillery fire at civilians which resulted in casualties among the Azerbaijani civilian population. The minister said Armenia had always resorted to terrorist means against civilians, and mentioned the killing of Azerbaijani civilians during April 2016 and July 2018 events.

    Minister Bayramov said Armenia bore full responsibility for the current situation in the region.

    Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba expressed his concern over the increased tensions in the region.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani FM informs Ukrainian counterpart of Armenia's latest military provocations
