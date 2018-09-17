    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijani FM is in working visit in China

    17.09.2018 [10:49]

    Baku, September 17, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is in the working visit in the People's Republic of China to attend an annual meeting of World Economic Forum to be held on 18-20 September in Tianjin.

    FM Mammadyarov will deliver a speech in the "Inclusive Digital Development in Euroasia" panel on progress and experience of the Republic of Azerbaijan in terms of inclusive and sustainable development.

    During the visit Minister Mammadyarov will also hold a number of bilateral meetings.

