    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani FM meets with Greek and Ghana counterparts in New York

    25.09.2018 [12:41]

    Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Kotzias and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    The sides discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation, and future development prospects, and exchanged views on the issues of mutual support on the elections to the international organizations.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani FM meets with Greek and Ghana counterparts in New York
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.09.2018 [11:46]
    3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition “ADEX-2018” opens in Baku
    25.09.2018 [10:32]
    Saudi Arabia`s National Holiday marked in Baku
    24.09.2018 [20:07]
    Foreign Ministry: We are investigating media reports on visit of group of doctors to Azerbaijan`s occupied territories
    24.09.2018 [15:47]
    Nakhchivan hosts opening ceremony of EuroVillage
    Azerbaijani FM meets with Greek and Ghana counterparts in New York Azerbaijani FM meets with Greek and Ghana counterparts in New York