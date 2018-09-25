Azerbaijani FM meets with Greek and Ghana counterparts in New York
AzerTAg.az
25.09.2018 [12:41]
Baku, September 25, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Kotzias and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
The sides discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation, and future development prospects, and exchanged views on the issues of mutual support on the elections to the international organizations.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
25.09.2018 [11:46]
25.09.2018 [10:32]
24.09.2018 [20:07]
24.09.2018 [15:47]
MULTIMEDIA
24.09.2018 [20:20]
25.09.2018 [14:23]
25.09.2018 [12:41]
25.09.2018 [12:41]
25.09.2018 [11:46]
24.09.2018 [20:46]
24.09.2018 [19:33]
24.09.2018 [19:09]
24.09.2018 [17:47]
25.09.2018 [18:05]
25.09.2018 [13:03]
24.09.2018 [17:31]
21.09.2018 [16:03]
21.09.2018 [16:09]
20.09.2018 [16:10]
20.09.2018 [11:02]
19.09.2018 [21:36]
17.09.2018 [16:16]
03.09.2018 [20:49]
21.08.2018 [19:54]
08.08.2018 [14:48]
23.09.2018 [15:47]
11.09.2018 [11:21]
29.08.2018 [21:20]
14.08.2018 [21:00]
15.09.2018 [19:34]
14.08.2018 [17:40]
06.06.2018 [15:45]
05.06.2018 [19:33]
25.09.2018 [10:49]
25.09.2018 [10:37]
24.09.2018 [18:55]
23.09.2018 [11:25]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note