Baku, September 25, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Kotzias and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The sides discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation, and future development prospects, and exchanged views on the issues of mutual support on the elections to the international organizations.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani FM meets with Greek and Ghana counterparts in New York

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter