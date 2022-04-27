  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani FM meets with Latvia`s Deputy Prime Minister

    27.04.2022 [13:50]

    Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Latvia Artis Pabriks.

    During the meeting, the sides hailed the current level of relations between the two countries and exchanged views on the prospects for further development of relations.

    Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to relations with Latvia, and cooperation between the two countries at the bilateral and multilateral levels continues successfully. Pointing to the intensity of contacts between the two countries at various levels, the Minister stressed the importance of continuing reciprocal visits.

    Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks described Azerbaijan as a strategic partner for his country. He stressed that Azerbaijan and Latvia have fruitful cooperation on a bilateral basis and within a number of international and regional organizations. Pabriks said that Latvia supports Azerbaijan's comprehensive cooperation with the EU.

    Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan attaches importance to relations with the European Union and expressed hope that negotiations on a new agreement between the parties will be finalized soon.

    At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine, humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine, as well as other regional issues of mutual interest.

