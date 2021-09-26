Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Armenian counterpart

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

Upon the initiative of the other side, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held meetings with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, Stephane Visconti of France, and Igor Khovaev of the Russian Federation, as well as with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan with participation of the co-chairs in New York, on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

Exchange of views was held to take forward the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, based on the new realities on the ground.

The well-known position of Azerbaijan on the post-conflict situation was reiterated to the counterparts.