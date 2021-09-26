  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Armenian counterpart

    26.09.2021 [12:05]

    Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

    Upon the initiative of the other side, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held meetings with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, Stephane Visconti of France, and Igor Khovaev of the Russian Federation, as well as with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan with participation of the co-chairs in New York, on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

    Exchange of views was held to take forward the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, based on the new realities on the ground.

    The well-known position of Azerbaijan on the post-conflict situation was reiterated to the counterparts.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Armenian counterpart
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    24.09.2021 [19:18]
    President: Special forces selflessly participated in many operations and were ready to die, demonstrated both professionalism and self-sacrifice
    24.09.2021 [18:16]
    President Ilham Aliyev: During the hostilities, we never succumbed to provocations
    24.09.2021 [17:00]
    President: We managed to break through the enemy's first line of defense on the very first day, and after that we went only forward all 44 days
    24.09.2021 [15:51]
    Jeyhun Bayramov: Resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict opens up new perspectives for regional cooperation and development
    Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Armenian counterpart