Azerbaijani FM meets with President of Estonian Parliament

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with a delegation led by President of the Parliament of Estonia Juri Ratas.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with friendly Estonia. He hailed an intensive dialogue held between the two countries including reciprocal visits at the parliamentary level. The Minister noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, saying that a great successes have been achieved in the development of relations, emphasizing that Azerbaijan is keen on further development of cooperation with Estonia.

Describing his visit to Azerbaijan as productive, Parliament Speaker Juri Ratas emphasized the meeting with the President of Azerbaijan and the visit to Shusha. He noted the historical ties between the two countries and congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on May 28 - Independence Day.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in various areas, including economic, information technology, environment, humanitarian and other areas. They noted the great potential for cooperation in the fields of information technology, education and alternative energy.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the President of the Estonian Parliament on the post-conflict situation in the region, demining process carried out in the liberated areas, extensive restoration and reconstruction work, steps taken to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the meeting between the leaders in Brussels.

Juri Ratas noted that Estonia has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and stressed that his country supports peace in the region.

At the meeting, the sides also discussed Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union, regional issues, including the situation in Ukraine and other issues of mutual interest.