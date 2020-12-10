Azerbaijani FM meets with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council

Baku, December 10, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Shamkhani.

During the meeting, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani hailed the establishment of peace between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the return of the occupied territories to their mainland and wished success for the government and people of Azerbaijan in the path of growth and development.

Highlighting the development of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, Shamkhani noted that the completion of joint projects, as well as starting new mutual cooperation in various fields requires more serious efforts.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov commended the Islamic Republic of Iran for supporting Azerbaijan’s just position and its principled policy pursued in this regard. Touching upon the will of the leaders of the two countries to develop and strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation, he noted that Azerbaijan is ready to develop relations with Iran.

The sides also exchanged views on other regional issues of mutual interest.