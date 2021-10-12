  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani FM meets with Serbian President

    12.10.2021 [19:14]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić has received Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, who is in Belgrade to attend the 60th anniversary event of the Non-Aligned Movement.

    During the meeting, the sides praised the developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia and exchanged views on strategic relations.

    At the meeting, the importance of the documents signed between the countries and the contribution of these agreements to the expansion of bilateral relations was noted.

    President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić asked the FM to convey his invitation to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to pay an official visit to Serbia.

    The sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual interest.

