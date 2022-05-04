  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani FM meets with ambassador of French Foreign Ministry for Eastern Partnership

    04.05.2022 [11:11]

    Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with ambassador of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs for the Eastern Partnership Brice Roquefeuil.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed process of normalization of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and steps taken in this regard. In particular, the sides exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached after the Brussels meeting.

    The sides also exchanged views on the current regional situation and other issues on the international agenda.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani FM meets with ambassador of French Foreign Ministry for Eastern Partnership
