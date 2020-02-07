  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani FM meets with head of CIS observation mission

    07.02.2020 [20:50]

    Baku, February 7, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with a delegation led by Viktor Guminsky, the head of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) observation mission and the first deputy of the Executive Secretary of the CIS.

    Guminsky briefed about the observation of the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9 in Azerbaijan outlining that 252 members of the CIS Election Observer Mission will monitor the elections throughout the whole territory of Azerbaijan.

    The head of the mission noted the full readiness of polling stations for the elections and stressed that all necessary conditions are provided for holding free, democratic, fair and transparent elections.

    Mammadyarov mentioned that the election process in Azerbaijan is held in free and democratic atmosphere, adding that all opportunities are created for local and foreign observers, including CIS Election Observer Mission, to conduct their activities.

    The sides also exchanged views on close cooperation in trade, economic, political, humanitarian and other areas within the CIS and the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation among CIS member states.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani FM meets with head of CIS observation mission
