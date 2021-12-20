  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani FM meets with his Turkish counterpart in Islamabad

    20.12.2021 [10:31]

    Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad.

    The ministers pointed out the high level of development of strategic relations between the two brotherly countries.

    The sides discussed the results of the first meeting of the 3 + 3 cooperation format initiated by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey. They expressed interest in advancing the cooperation mechanism.

    During the meeting, the ministers discussed the areas of cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States, as well as issues of trilateral cooperation formats the two countries participate in, and steps that can be taken in this regard in the coming months.

    The sides also exchanged views on the issues related to the current situation in the region, the implementation of trilateral statements, the normalization of relations between the countries of the region in the post-conflict period.

