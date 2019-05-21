Azerbaijani FM meets with incoming Colombian ambassador

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia Luís Antonio Dimaté Cárdenas.

The sides hailed the current state of relations between the two countries and stressed the importance of the student-teacher exchange in order to increase the people-to-people contacts.

Ambassador Luís Antonio Dimaté Cárdenas noted that Colombia is keen to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in all fields and mentioned that he would spare no efforts to expand the bilateral relations during his diplomatic mission.

FM Elmar Mammadyarov wished the ambassador every success in his diplomatic activities.

Luís Antonio Dimaté Cárdenas also presented a copy of his credentials to Elmar Mammadyarov.