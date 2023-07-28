Azerbaijani FM meets with incoming Columbian ambassador

Baku, July 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with newly appointed Ambassador of Columbia to the country Luis Fernando Cuartas Ayala.

Ambassador Luis Fernando Cuartas Ayala presented a copy of his credentials to FM Jeyhun Bayramov. Minister Bayramov congratulated the ambassador on his appointment, and wished him success in his future endeavors.

Touching upon the bilateral relations, the sides stressed the importance of implementation of the mechanism of political consultations, reciprocal visits and expansion of interparliamentary ties. The two also emphasized the significance of further strengthening of cooperation in the fields of education and tourism.

FM Bayramov informed the Columbian diplomat about the Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories for nearly 30 years, its illegal activities on these lands, ethnic cleansing policy, as well as Azerbaijan`s peace efforts in the post-conflict period.

The parties also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.