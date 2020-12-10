Azerbaijani FM meets with president of Islamic Parliament of Iran 

Baku, December 10, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with President of the Islamic Parliament of Iran Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf.

President of the Islamic Parliament Baqer Qalibaf described the liberation of Azerbaijani territories as an important step towards peace and lasting security. Noting the importance of increasing the level of comprehensive cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan, he emphasized existing potential to be used for this purpose.

Qalibaf hailed the increasing level of economic, cultural and other cooperation, as well as cross-border cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Minister Bayramov expressed condolences over the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist as a result of a terror attack. He noted that Azerbaijan condemned all forms and manifestations of terrorism, and highlighted the unacceptability of this terror act.

Speaking about the 44-day Patriotic War in Azerbaijan, FM Bayramov noted the support of high-level representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, the President and members of the Parliament.