    Azerbaijani FM to visit Georgia

    08.10.2017 [00:21]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov will pay a working visit to Georgia to attend a special meeting of the GUAM Council of Foreign Ministers on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of establishment of GUAM to be held in Tbilisi, the Ministry's press service has told AZERTAC.

    "Elmar Mammadyarov will deliver a speech at the meeting and hold a number of bilateral meetings during his visit to Georgia," the ministry said.

