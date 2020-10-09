  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani FM to visit Moscow today

    09.10.2020 [14:59]

    Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is heading to Moscow today for a working visit.

    He yesterday visited Geneva where he met with co-chairs of OSCE Minsk group to highlight Azerbaijan`s position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

