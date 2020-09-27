Azerbaijani FM updates EU High Representative on Armenia’s military provocation

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

On 27 September, on the initiative of the other side, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell have held a telephone conversation.

During the telephone conversation, EU official Josep Borrell expressed serious concern over the situation in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov drew the EU High Representative’s attention to the fact that the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan have today carried out counter-offensive measures within the right to self-defense and in full compliance with international humanitarian law in order to prevent another military aggression by Armenia and ensure the safety of densely populated civilian residential areas along the line of contact. The minister said that the armed forces of Armenia had launched another aggression and that the attack was a continuation of the purposeful provocative activities carried out by Armenia in recent months. It was stressed that the responsibility for the situation lies entirely with the political and military leadership of Armenia.

EU official Josep Borrell stressed the importance of reducing tensions, as well as taking appropriate steps to achieve a ceasefire.