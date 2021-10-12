Azerbaijani FM visits monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in Belgrade

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is in Belgrade to attend a High-Level Commemorative Meeting to mark the 60th Anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement, has visited a monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in the Tašmajdan Park and laid flowers at it.

The FM also visited a monument to prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić and the "We were just children" monument erected in memory of the children who have died during the bombing of Belgrade in 1999.