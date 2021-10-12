  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani FM visits monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in Belgrade

    12.10.2021 [19:43]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is in Belgrade to attend a High-Level Commemorative Meeting to mark the 60th Anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement, has visited a monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in the Tašmajdan Park and laid flowers at it.

    The FM also visited a monument to prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić and the "We were just children" monument erected in memory of the children who have died during the bombing of Belgrade in 1999.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani FM visits monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in Belgrade
