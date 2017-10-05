Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended ceremony to give out new apartments to IDP families in Masazir

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has attended a ceremony to give out new apartments to IDP families as three new buildings were commissioned in Masazir settlement, Absheron district.

Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs Ali Hasanov informed the First Vice-President of the works done in the IDP town.

The buildings were constructed as part of the project aimed at providing IDP families temporarily settled in buildings in emergency state with new apartments.

All the apartments underwent major repair and were supplied with necessary equipment as well as with gas, water and electricity. Extensive landscaping work was done, green areas were created in the yards of the buildings.

Addressing the ceremony, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva provided an insight into the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Saying the Azerbaijanis were forced to live as refugees and IDPs as a result of the conflict, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva added that President Ilham Aliyev highlights the dispute in his speeches both in bilateral meetings and in international organizations.

Pointing out the Azerbaijani government's attention, the IDPs from Lachin and Aghdam districts thanked First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for implementing this kind of projects.

The First Vice-President then viewed the apartments.

Mehriban Aliyeva was informed that two out of three buildings feature 80 and the third has 50 apartments.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed IDP from Lachin district Innaf Najafova's apartment. Innaf Najafova thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the conditions created for them.