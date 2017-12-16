Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva awarded high order of Russian Orthodox Church

Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has been awarded the Order of the saint Equal to the Apostles Duchess Olga of the 2nd Degree, a high order of the Russian Orthodox Church.

The order was conferred to Mehriban Aliyeva by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia for her support of the Russian Orthodox Church as well as her outstanding contributions to strengthening friendship between Russia and Azerbaijan.

The Order of the Holy Equal to the Apostles Duchess Olga of the 2nd Degree is granted to women for their merits in various fields of church, state and public service.

In 2013, under the patronage of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva the first monument to the saint Equal to the Apostles Prince Vladimir in Russia was constructed in Astrakhan. Under her personal instructions, the area adjacent to the monument was landscaped in 2017.