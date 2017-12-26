Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva received Order of saint Equal to Apostles Duchess Olga

Moscow, December 26, AZERTAC

A ceremony to present the Order of the saint Equal to the Apostles Duchess Olga of the 2nd Degree, a high order of the Russian Orthodox Church, to Azerbaijan's First Vice-President, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has been held in the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow.

The order was conferred to Mehriban Aliyeva by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia for her support of the Russian Orthodox Church as well as her outstanding contributions to strengthening friendship between Russia and Azerbaijan.

In his remarks, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia thanked First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for her support to the Russian Orthodox Church, as well as for her great contribution to strengthening friendly relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.

Patriarch Kirill highlighted Azerbaijani Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva's activities as a public figure, as well as the works done by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation which she heads. He hailed Mehriban Aliyeva's involvement in the implementation of a number of huge progects as the president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, saying she received a number of prestigious awards for her services.

"Being UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill Ambasssador, the Azerbaijani first lady was also awarded the high state awards by presidents of France, Pakistan, Serbia and Poland."

Patriarch Kirill then presented the Order of the saint Equal to the Apostles Duchess Olga of the 2nd Degree to Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Addressing the ceremony, First vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva thanked Patriarch Kirill for the high award.

The Order of the Holy Equal to the Apostles Duchess Olga of the 2nd Degree is granted to women for their merits in various fields of church, state and public service.

In 2013, under the patronage of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, the first monument to the saint Equal to the Apostles Prince Vladimir in Russia was constructed in Astrakhan. Under her personal instructions, the area adjacent to the monument was landscaped in 2017.

Farida Abdullayeva

Special Correspondent